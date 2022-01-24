A two-hour meeting Monday between local developers, the Killeen City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission ultimately proved unfruitful as the groups generally failed to reach a compromise over a proposed ordinance that would establish architectural and design standards for new neighborhoods.
The ordinance has been in the works since August of 2020, according to Killeen’s Director of Planning Wallis Meisher. The ordinance seeks to address what City Council members have described as “cookie-cutter” neighborhoods that force consumers to accept “samey” houses in lieu of more options.
However, developers have fought against the ordinance since day one, arguing that the proposal cuts away at their bottom line — a cost they say would be pushed back onto residents — and force subjective standards onto the consumer.
This was the latest of 11 total meetings the community has attended.
“I don’t think we want to get in the business of regulating what people want,” said Jack Welch, a local developer. “So the question I have is, ‘what problem are we trying to solve?’”
Welch claimed that Killeen was unique in its desire to regulate development so heavily; a claim that was rebutted just minutes later when Councilwoman Mellisa Brown listed off several cities, including Frisco and Waco, that have also introduced similar design requirements.
Many of Monday’s speakers, which included Gary “Bubba” Purser, Lee Mitchell of Mitchell and Associates and Dan Brouillette of D.R. Horton focused on a philosophical disagreement with the ordinance itself.
“What we’re talking about here tonight is all subjective, and that becomes a very bad position to take”,” Purser said. “Just because you like something, don’t mean the next guy will.”
And Mitchell said that the ordinance would make only 15% of his current plans usable.
“I can say, with certainty, I would have to take 80-85% of the plans I’ve done for this plan and wad them up and throw them in the trash,” he said
“I don’t know, if you’re using 50-year-old plans than maybe you should ball them up and throw them away,” Councilman Ken Wilkerson said.
The primary sticking point, aside from the ordinance itself, appeared to be the city’s design requirements for garages. Under the ordinance, homebuilders would be required to reduce the surface area of a garage door to 50% or less of the furthest facing plane of the house. Several homebuilders pointed out that this is difficult to develop for fifty to seventy foot lots.
However, homebuilders said this requirement severely limits what they can do with a house.
“The lot development cost for a single detached home has very nearly doubled in the past seven months,” Brouillette said. “We’re at a point, especially in Killeen, where we have a specified buyer profile, that is focused towards the military. Let’s let the buyer profile decide what percentage of homes can be built.”
Brouillette pointed out that Killeen’s primary housing market is made up of 70% workforce housing. This, he said, makes it very difficult to develop appropriate housing for the area. In addition, he said that Waco’s 36-page ordinance has made the area non-competitive in price — forcing them out of the area. This was a gentle warning that D. R. Horton would leave the area if this ordinance passed as-is.
Still, Councilman Rick Williams said, the effort needed to be made.
“I think at $250,000 and up we have great homes, but we need to service the market below it,” he said.
Cutting through
The largest sticking point for Wilkerson; however, appeared to be what he described as the homebuilder’s unwillingness to discuss the “nuts and bolts” of the ordinance.
“We haven’t gotten to one thing except a garage, and it’s a two hour meeting,” he said as the clock approached 8 p.m.
Councilman Michael Boyd addressed the homebuilding community just once during the meeting.
“The city is not going to stop growing as of tomorrow,” he said. “I understand that it’s going to hurt in some areas, but at the end of the day, we asked for compromise and we do not have that.”
Boyd pushed back against homebuilder’s claims that Killeen was not a “cookie-cutter” city.
“I deal with every street in every neighborhood,” Boyd said. “I believe this is important, staff has done their part.”
To that end, Boyd asked the builders in attendance how long they would need to address each specific item on the ordinance, as was the primary purpose of the meeting.
Though there was no specific response to that request, Joanne Purser asked that the City Council consider scrapping the ordinance and allowing homebuilders to approach the City Council with plans for each type of tract.
“We just don’t want it written in stone today,” she said. “Please consider only doing PUDS.”
In addition, Brandi Stokes of Brandi and Cameo Homes went through the ordinance line by line to deliver her feedback.
In general, she said that there were parts of the ordinance that would work, but that the primary issue appeared to be incompatibility with multi-family buildings.
“I think it would be highly advisable to get together with multi-family builders,” she said. “I think that seems to be the primary issue. Those multi-family builders need to have their own ordinance.”
The meeting adjourned at approximately 8:25 p.m., and was followed by another meeting with the homebuilders association regarding traffic impact analysis requirements.
Councilwoman Nina Cobb was absent from the meeting.
