Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft was reported at 12 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday on Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:17 a.m. Friday on Botanical Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Shoemaker Drive.
The burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 12;38 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
The possession of a controlled substance, group 2 was reported at 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of South 49th Street.
Theft was reported at 10:38 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:50 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Ys Pak Court.
Tampering with government record was reported at 11:14 a.m. Friday on Florence Road.
Theft was reported at 12 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:21 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Florence Road.
Theft was reported at 3:42 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 5:03 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Shofner Street.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Clear Creek Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:16 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Brewster Avenue.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 7:29 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Jake Spoon Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 9:03 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:55 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Woodlake Drive.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 10:26 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Cedarhill Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Failure to display drivers license was reported at 11:13 p.m. Friday on East Rancier Avenue.
Racing on a highway was reported at 11:35 p.m. Friday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove police reports were not available on Saturday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights police reports were not available on Saturday.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:42 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:46 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:24 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Avenue A.
An accident was reported at 3:04 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:29 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of South Highway 281.
