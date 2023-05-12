A Killeen ISD elementary school teacher was arrested last weekend on a charge of online solicitation of a minor under 14, and has since resigned from the school district, officials confirmed Friday.
Klay M. Camp, a Jarrell resident, was booked into Williamson County Jail on May 6, and released two days later on a $100,000 bond, jail records show. The Texas Attorney General’s Office — which routinely conducts online stings in the search for “suspected child predators” — was the arresting agency, according to jail records.
“On May 6, 2023, Killeen ISD was informed by the Texas Attorney General’s Office that an employee was arrested for online solicitation of a minor. The individual worked at the district’s elementary alternative campus and has submitted his resignation,” according to a statement from KISD when asked about the case by the Herald.
“On Sunday afternoon the district personally informed parents of students in his DAEP class of the arrest and has offered to provide support services through our Guidance and Counseling Department. Joseph A. Fowler and Elementary DAEP employees were also informed on Sunday,” according to the statement.
Killeen ISD has an elementary Disciplinary Alternative Education Program, which is housed at Fowler Elementary, 4910 Katy Creek Lane, in a separate part of the main school.
“On Tuesday, the district personally called the parents of students that were in his class while he worked at Douse Elementary,” according to KISD.
The school district also said it sent out an online letter “to parents of all students at Fowler, KISD Elementary DAEP, and Douse Elementary schools on Wednesday.”
In the letter, KISD warned parents they “will likely hear news reports regarding a teacher ... We wanted you to receive accurate information from us first.”
The letter does not mention Camp by name, but mentions he was arrested May 6 by the Texas Attorney Generals’ Office.
He was “charged with online solicitation of a minor. He has submitted his resignation and is prohibited from all KISD property,” according to the letter.
The letter further states: “There are no words strong enough to express our deep disappointment and extreme outrage at this alleged violation of professional and ethical conduct we expect of our teachers.”
The letter says parents with questions or information to share, should contact Killeen ISD police.
“We are very concerned and outraged by this allegation. We will work closely with law enforcement in this matter, and if the allegations prove true, we will support the strongest possible legal action against this teacher,” according to the KISD statement.
“The Attorney General’s Office works to protect children by using the latest technology to track down some of the most profoundly evil predators online,” according to the AG’s website. “The Child Exploitation Unit proactively seeks out and arrests predators who commit crimes against children using technology and online sources. Attorney General (Ken) Paxton urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks our children face on the Internet, and take steps to help ensure their children’s safety.”
(1) comment
Monster among us. Pray this arrest happened before there was a victim. Moreso, hope the criminal justice system crushes and destoys this individual.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.