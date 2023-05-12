Klay M. Camp

Klay M. Camp

A Killeen ISD elementary school teacher was arrested last weekend on a charge of online solicitation of a minor under 14, and has since resigned from the school district, officials confirmed Friday.

Klay M. Camp, a Jarrell resident, was booked into Williamson County Jail on May 6, and released two days later on a $100,000 bond, jail records show. The Texas Attorney General’s Office — which routinely conducts online stings in the search for “suspected child predators” — was the arresting agency, according to jail records.

(1) comment

Michael Fornino

Monster among us. Pray this arrest happened before there was a victim. Moreso, hope the criminal justice system crushes and destoys this individual.

