According to court documents obtained Tuesday, a Killeen police officer observed a white four-door car pass him at a high speed on Monday.
Later, another officer noticed the vehicle near Fawn Drive and Mesa Drive in Killeen.
It was later discovered that the car belonged to a woman who told the police she did not know the vehicle was missing until they called her.
According to court documents, Killeen police initiated a traffic stop. Two people exited the vehicle. The driver was wearing a grey hoodie and the passenger was wearing a black hoodie. The two persons fled and were later apprehended in the area.
The driver was identified as Marcus Skorupa and the passenger was identified as his juvenile younger brother.
The brothers live near a home in Harker Heights, where the car was reported stolen from. According to court documents, Skorupa made a statement that “my brother didn’t do anything, it was all me.”
Skorupa was charged with unauthorized use of vehicle.
His bail was set at $20,000 by the Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
Other arraignments:
Debra Ann Moore was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Bail was set at $18,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.