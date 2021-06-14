A 19-year-old allegedly told a Harker Heights police officer he “worked for a cartel” before “threatening to kill the arresting officers” during an arrest Sunday, according to police.
Gabriel Luke Caprio, 19, was booked into the Bell County Jail Sunday on a charge of harassment of a public servant — a third-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, on June 13 a Harker Heights police officer was aiding in the arrest and transport of Caprio for public intoxication when the teen “claimed to work for a cartel and threatened to kill the arresting officers.”
Before Caprio was placed in a holding cell at the Harker Heights Police Department, the teen also allegedly spit on a police officer.
Caprio was arraigned Sunday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and his bond set at $100,000.
In other arraignments Monday:
- Daniel Ray Ortiz was booked into the Bell County Jail on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams. His bond was set at $30,000.
