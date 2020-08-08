A man wanted in a stolen vehicle case that led to gunfire aimed at deputies, has been arrested, according to the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jove Bryce Gomez, 17, was arrested at a Temple residence Friday night, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. He was wanted on charges of stealing a vehicle, evading arrest and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against peace officer.
“Gomez has been activity evading law enforcement,” according to the release.
In connection to the case, Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams arrested 37-year-old Justin Cole Vasta July 31 in the 7500 block of County Road 215 after a report of a stolen vehicle led to a multi-agency manhunt on July 22, according to the sheriff’s office.
Coryell County deputies assisted the Gatesville Police Department around 1 p.m. on July 22 of a call of a theft in progress in the 1000 block of State Highway 36 in Gatesville, officials said.
The owner of a vehicle with a trailer that had lawn equipment reported to the Gatesville Police Department that his vehicle was missing. After reviewing video from the parking lot, it was determined that the man who drove off with the vehicle was brought to the parking lot by what the officer described as a small, black passenger car, later reported stolen.
Both vehicles left the area, but the video review provided officers and deputies a direction of travel of both vehicles, officials said. The Gatesville police officer told county deputies the license plate information for both vehicles.
County deputies began patrolling all county roads in an attempt to locate the vehicles. The vehicle with the trailer was located unattended on County Road 215 near County Road 239.
The black vehicle with two occupants was located on County Road 245. A pursuit ensued as the driver of the vehicle sped off during an attempted traffic stop, officials said.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers began to assist in the high-speed chase eastbound on County Road 215, where county deputies said the driver of the vehicle was driving erratically.
During the pursuit, “the driver extended his arm through an open, driver’s side window, holding a handgun and began firing at the pursuing Deputies,” the sheriff’s office said.
After pursuing approximately 1 mile north on County Road 223, deputies saw tracks from a vehicle that had left the roadway and went through a damaged gate onto private property.
Bosque County deputies assisting in the pursuit deployed a drone to survey the property and found the vehicle near a residence.
Coryell and Bosque County deputies, Clifton police officers and DPS troopers went to the vehicle and residence on the property. Neither suspect was located at that time despite a foot search, aerial search and K-9 search of approximately 400 acres, officials said.
Gomez has been taken to the Coryell County Jail.
Also arrested at the Temple residence Friday night was Kayla Brown Gomez, who at the time had an active warrant out of Coryell County Sheriff’s Office for “hindering apprehension during the investigation and search for Jove Bryce Gomez,” the release said.
