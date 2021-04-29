A Temple man turned himself in to Killeen police Wednesday after he admitted to shooting a man because he was allegedly “being jumped by three people.”
Lakeith Leeshawn Moore, 24, of Temple, was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
On April 27, according to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police were dispatched to the 300 block of Gilmer Street in reference to a shooting and a gunshot victim.
Upon arrival, a woman at the scene told police, “she and (Moore) got into a verbal argument outside the apartment complex when Moore stole her car keys and cell phone and started walking off,” according to police.
The woman told police two apartment residents, a man and a woman, came out to help her, when Moore allegedly “pulled a gun and shot” the male resident, according to the affidavit.
The second woman told police “she and (the man) attempted to help the woman when Moore pulled a handgun and shot ... and then ran away.”
The gunshot victim was taken by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple Wednesday. He was listed in critical condition Wednesday. According to the affidavit, the gunshot victim had falsely identified himself at first to police. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his torso, police said. No further updates on the man’s condition were available Thursday.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set Moore’s bond at $100,000.
