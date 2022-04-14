A Temple man was indicted this week on a felony charge after Killeen police said he used a firearm to threaten two tow-truck drivers earlier this year.
On Wednesday, a Bell County grand jury indicted 25-year-old Donte Rochawn Phillips on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released from the Bell County Jail on March 1 after posting a bond of $100,000, according to court records.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, Killeen police were dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road to investigate a report of an armed person.
A tow-truck driver had called 9-1-1 to report that he and another driver were “trying to complete an impound when two male subjects armed with handguns pointed their guns at them,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Upon arrival, police spoke with the two alleged victims.
“The drivers told police that (two males) approached them and told them to drop the car or they would ‘air them out,’ and then pulled guns out and pointed them at (the drivers),” police said. “The drivers reported to the officers that they unhooked the black Audi and one of the males got into the car and fled and the other fled into the apartment complex.”
Police said that while they were speaking with the drivers, officers saw a man — who was later identified as Phillips — coming down the stairwell of the complex where the drivers said one of the men had run.
“The drivers confirmed to the officers that he was one of the males with a gun,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that Phillips refused to stop for officers as he walked past.
According to the affidavit, “Phillips continued to resist and was taken to the ground, handcuffed, brought back to his feet, then taken to the front of the patrol car.”
Inside a backpack that police said was in Phillips’ possession, officers allegedly found a Glock .22-caliber handgun and magazine, a small wooden pipe and brass knuckles.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
- Ryan P. Matthews, 34, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- Anjelica S. Creamer, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- Robert Zarate Tamares, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
- Joyce R. Watkins, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Heath Matte, 35, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
- Cody R. Conlon, 21, of Killeen, on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 80 abuse units or more but less than 4,000, abuse units and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 400 grams or more.
- Danny R. Mathews, 53, of Temple, on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Meagan B. Canada, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
- Carlos Bush, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member, with previous convictions.
