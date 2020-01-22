A Temple woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a Bell County courtroom on an armed assault charge after a stabbing in Killeen last year.
Roweina Crawford, 26, “entered a plea of guilty and sentencing is set for March 16,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Wednesday.
The case was set to be heard in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Crawford was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with a bond of $100,000 on the first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault against a date, family or household member. She also has been charged with failure to appear in court and failure to maintain liability insurance, both Harker Heights Police Department charges, according to jail records.
On Aug. 31, 2019, Killeen police responded to the 200 block of Bryce Street on a domestic disturbance call.
Police met with a victim who said that Crawford had “assaulted her by knocking her to the ground, stomping on her and pulling her hair from her head,” according to the arrest affidavit. Crawford then “obtained a kitchen knife and cut the woman on the left side of her forehead.” the affidavit said.
Police said they found the knife inside a residence.
