Area police reports indicated:
killeen
Theft was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 6000 block of Cordillera Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Wednesday in the area of East Church Avenue and North 10th Street.
Burglary, forced entry of a building was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Rancier Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
An assault was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Brock Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Old Florence Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2 p.m. in the area of Cantabrian Drive and Hereford Lane.
A terroristic threat was reported at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Florence Road and Kings Court.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of 52nd Street.
Display of a fictitious license plate and registration was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Alexander Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Brook Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Blake Street and South 10th Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Vernice Loop.
copperas cove
Failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, intent to give false information was reported at 2:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Lariat Circle.
Arson was reported at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
Display of fictitious motor vehicle registration was reported at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Main Street.
Welfare check was reported at 10:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An accident was reported at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Indecency with a child, sexual contact was reported at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest following an accident, agency assist, assault of a family member was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Georgetown Road.
An attempted suicide was reported at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, abusive language was reported at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Street.
Fleet accident with one arrest for driving while intoxicated, endangering a child was reported at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Continuous violence against a family member, criminal mischief was reported at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
harker heights
Theft was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Knights Way.
A citation was issued for theft at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
Discharging a firearm in city limits was reported at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Warriors Path Road.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
lampasas
A domestic disturbance was reported at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Loud music was reported at 7:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Farm to Market Road 580.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
