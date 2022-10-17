Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at midnight Saturday in the 3800 block of Turner Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of Central Texas College Drive.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk provided was reported at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 5:50 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at noon Saturday in the 1500 block of Rose Avenue.
Theft of mail was reported at noon Saturday in the 1500 block of Benttree Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:10 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Windcrest Drive.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 1:19 p.m. Saturday in the area of Cascade Drive and Willow Springs Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:48 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Adams Avenue.
Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Hank Drive.
An assault was reported at 2:01 p.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Nessy Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Elkins Avenue.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 4:02 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:43 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of John David Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:05 p.m. Saturday in the area of Eva Street and Santa Rosa Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:55 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Stetson Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:23 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Eastside Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
Deadly conduct was reported at 9:28 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Spicewood Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Trimmier Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Mulford Street.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 12:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Willow Springs.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:14 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Honeysuckle Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:35 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Green Avenue.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 3:46 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk is provided was reported at 4:52 a.m. Sunday in the area of Waterford Drive and Winslow Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 5:47 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 7 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Parmer Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Mountain View Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:01 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony was reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Eric Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:51 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Jefferis Avenue.
Terroristic threat was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Golden Gate Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Eighth Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:32 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Harrison Avenue.
City warrant was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Estelle Avenue.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of John Haedge Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Rainbow Circle.
Failure to identify as a fugitive was reported at 10:47 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Rainbow Circle.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana was reported at 1:50 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of North First Street.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana was reported at 1:53 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of North First Street.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana was reported at 1:53 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of North First Street.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, abandoning/endangering a child with imminent danger of bodily injury was reported at 7:32 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 7:45 a.m. Friday in the intersection of West Avenue B and North Seventh Street.
A fleet accident was reported at 9:14 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Welfare check was reported at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana was reported at 2:18 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 2:05 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Washington Avenue and North First Street.
A theft, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:48 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
A theft was reported at 4:07 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 4:52 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Hardeman Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:02 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:50 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Main Street.
A welfare check was reported at 9:38 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Justice Drive.
Interfering with the duties of a public servant, possession of alcohol by a minor, consumption of alcohol by a minor was reported at 11:26 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:22 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Barber Drive.
Violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 8:46 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue A.
Animal cruelty was reported at 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Margaret Lee Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:11 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Saddle Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:47 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Barber Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Theft was reported at 2:11 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
Theft was reported at 3:11 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 6:13 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Rose Avenue.
An accident was reported at 6:35 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check, possession of tobacco by a minor was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Table Rock Lane.
An open investigation was reported at 7:41 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare check was reported at 9:53 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:54 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for continuous violence against family members was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Joseph Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:17 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Kielman Drive.
An attended death was reported at 12:31 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 2:37 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Washington Avenue.
A theft was reported at 3:38 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Cove Avenue.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, display of a fictitious motor vehicle registration was reported at 4:56 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North First Street.
A welfare check was reported at 6:38 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 6:54 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 9:21 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Third Street.
A welfare check was reported at 9:36 p.m. Sunday in the 50 block of Locust Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana was reported at 11:43 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:24 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Ann Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrant was reported at 12:54 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A bomb hoax, suspicious package was reported at 8:19 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A runaway was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Nola Ruth Boulevard.
An arrest for public intoxication, resisting arrest was reported at 1:39 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, outstanding warrants was reported at 3:53 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Cherokee Drive.
An arrest for criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:25 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Cox Drive.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 9:59 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 3:29 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:07 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Knights Way.
Found property was reported at 11:40 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 5:41 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants, speeding, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear was reported at 7:10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:37 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 10:01 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Fraud was reported at 11:34 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:52 p.m. Sunday on South U.S.. Highway 183.
A disturbance was reported at 3:47 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
Harassment was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Theft was reported at 5:37 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:42 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Summer Street.
A disturbance was reported at 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Avenue D.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
