Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of 10th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Trimmier Road and East Interstate 14
COPPERAS COVE
Duty on striking fixture was reported at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Amthor Avenue and Judy Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
Fraudulent use or possession of credit or debit card information was reported at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Hawk Trail.
Terroristic threat was reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Hogan Drive.
Safekeeping was reported at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for multiple warrants, assist another agency was reported at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A suicide was reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South Farm to Market 116.
Found property was reported at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, found property was reported at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
Continuous violence against a family reported at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Allen Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Driving with invalid license, failure to provide financial responsibility was reported at 10:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 2:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Main Street.
Fraud was reported at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 1:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Brook Street
A reckless driver was reported at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of North U.S. Highway.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Forgery was reported at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for abandon/endangering a child, possession of controlled substance was reported at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Bellaire Avenue and Sue Ann Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
