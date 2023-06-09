Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Assault family member was reported at midnight Thursday in the 900 block of Sutton Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:52 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 4:35 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Continental Drive.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Westway Drive.
Possession of inhalant chemical was reported at 7:20 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in North 10th Street.
Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 2nd Street.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:03 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Sutton Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:24 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Theft of bicycle was reported at 11:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 12 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 2:28 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West Elms Road.
Terroristic threat was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Florence Road.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 8:07 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Van Zanten Court.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:32 p.m. Thursday in Duncan Avenue.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 11:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Parmer Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
Endangered child was reported at 2:39 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Assist other agency was reported at 6:52 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 9:26 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Cove Avenue.
Welfare concern was reported at 9:50 a.m. Thursday in the in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Theft was reported at 10:21 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Chalk Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:36 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive.
Arrest warrant was reported at 12:58 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Sexual assault was reported at 4:02 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Safe keeping was reported at 4:24 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 7:23 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:18 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Sexual abuse of child was reported at 7:33 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue B.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:55 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Found property was reported at 10:25 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, assisting other agency was reported at 10:59 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Harassment was reported at 4:33 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Jason Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
Speeding was reported at 11:31 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:17 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Avenue I.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:17 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 9:33 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South US Highway 281.
Disturbance was reported at 2:44 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Disturbance was reported at 3:53 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Theft was reported at 5:17 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 2nd Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
