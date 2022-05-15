Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An aggravated assault was reported at midnight Saturday in the 700 block of Duncan Avenue.
A city warrant arrest for another agency was reported at midnight Saturday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road
Duty on striking highway fixture or landscape was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of North W.S. Young Drive and Westcliff Road.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 1:58 a.m. Saturday in the area of Brock Drive and Terrace Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 2:57 a.m. Saturday in the area of South 28th Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:14 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Willow Springs Road.
A terroristic threat was reported at 4:48 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Tortuga Lane.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:38 a.m. Saturday in the area of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 5;14 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6;31 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Second Street and American Legion.
An aggravated assault was reported at 8;30 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of 40th Street.
An assault of a family member was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Jacqueline Street.
A city warrant for arrest was reported at 10:26 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Ronstan Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
There are no published reports available on weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
There are no published reports available on weekends.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 3:08 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:38 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:17 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 2:21 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:52 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 6:19 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Vine Street.
Loud music was reported at 7:24 p.m. Saturday on Samac Lane.
A prowler was reported at 10:09 p.m. in the 900 block of North Ridge Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:24 p.m. Saturday on Sheppard Lane.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
