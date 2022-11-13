Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:54 a.m. Saturday in the area of Jasper Street and Trimmier Road.
Theft, possession of stolen firearm was reported at 2:02 a.m. Saturday in the area of East hallmark Avenue and South 10th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
A terroristic threat was reported at 8:07 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Zephyr Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Sutton Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An assault on a family member, aggravated assault was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Sunny Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Inspiration Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:08 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of East Rancier.
An aggravated assault was reported at 7:51 p.m. Saturday in the 10100 block of 12th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:27 p.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Trimmier Road.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime reports on weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime reports on weekends.
LAMPASAS
Fraud was reported at 5:04 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
A theft was reported at 5:27 p.m.. Saturday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
An assault was reported at 9:25 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:37 p.m. Saturday on South U.S. Highway 183.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:24 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
