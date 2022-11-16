Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at midnight Tuesday in the area of Anna Lee Drive and Old Farm to Market Road 440.
An assault of a family member was reported at midnight in the 900 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Basset Court.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Norris Avenue.
A theft was reported at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 10000 block of 38th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Cavalry Lane.
Tampering with a governmental record was reported at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Bermuda Drive and Fairway Drive.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Lisa Lane.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Little Nolan Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Theft was reported at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of 40th Street.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 8:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A terroristic threat was reported at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A sexual assault was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A false report to a peace officer was reported at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Bermuda Street.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Bermuda Street.
An arrest for violation of a protective order, interference with public duties, agency assist, assault causing bodily injury, family violence, violation of a protective order was reported at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Marlee Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported was reported at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An agency assist was reported at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Nathan Lane.
An assault by threat, family violence was reported at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Techny Drive.
An arrest for terroristic threat of a family member/household was reported at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Third Street.
An arrest for criminal mischief, criminal trespassing was reported at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Avenue E.
An assault by threat was reported at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Live Oak Street.
An accident was reported at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Western Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West First Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for possession of marijuana was reported at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
A disturbance was reported at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Howe Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Harassment was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.