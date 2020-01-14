BELTON — Although a jury was selected on Monday, it was uncertain on Tuesday morning if the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing a man in 2018 would happen at all. After hearing arguments from both the state and defense, the judge agreed to let the murder trial proceed with only 11 jurors instead of the 12 usually required.
Reginald Ferlandus Jackson is accused of killing 41-year-old Deandre Patrick Thomas, of Killeen, at the OBok Restaurant & Club in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street on Aug. 18, 2018.
Jackson was released from jail on a $100,000 bond.
“We picked a jury yesterday but then we ran into a problem with one of the jurors,” Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman said Tuesday. He is prosecuting the case along with Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan.
He explained that after the jury had been empaneled, one of the jurors recognized one of Thomas’s family members who was her basketball coach and “mentor.”
“She felt that she could no longer be fair and impartial the way a juror is required to be,” Waldman explained to Judge Paul LePak in the 264th Judicial District Court.
The juror was excused yesterday afternoon.
The state wanted to continue the trial with 11 jurors, while defense attorney Jim Kreimeyer made a motion for a mistrial.
At the hearing, the judge heard a series of case law arguments from Waldman and Kreimeyer.
“I just want to get this case to the jury,” Waldman said to LePak.
Kreimeyer insisted the situation was not fair to his client.
“People are entitled to a jury with 12 people,” he said.
After LePak ruled to proceed with 11 jurors, Kreimeyer asked to have a continuous objection for the remainder of the trial but LePak responded that would be unnecessary.
After the morning session was over, Kreimeyer, who has practiced law for 56 years as both a defense attorney and prosecutor, told the Herald that only one time before has he had a jury of 11. “That was when one of the jurors got a DWI on the way to court,” he said.
Morgan agreed it was atypical.
“It doesn’t happen often but it has happened before,” she said.
Arguments and testimony
After the indictment was read and Jackson pleaded not-guilty, the jury of seven men and four women then heard the state’s opening argument followed by testimony. Kreimeyer elected not to give an opening statement but reserved the right to do so later.
“You’re going to hear about a man who was married, who worked as a bouncer at Obok as a side job,” Waldman said in his opening argument. He said that Thomas was an information technology employee with Baylor Scott & White.
“He was there that night not as a bouncer but to support his friend who was a DJ,” he said.
According to surveillance video of the shooting, the incident that night started with an unwelcome touch — a challenge — and ended about 30 minutes later with Thomas dead on the ground outside the club.
Black and white soundless video showed Jackson walk by Thomas and touch him briefly on the sleeve, prompting Thomas to turn but not otherwise react. Later, Jackson approached Thomas again and put his arm around his neck.
“What he whispered in his ear we’ll never know,” Waldman said. “But (Thomas) didn’t appreciate it and became agitated.”
Later, video showed Jackson escorted out of the club, where he proceeded to pace, clearly upset. A person repeatedly attempted to pull Jackson away, to get him to leave the club; instead, Jackson went back inside where the two men argued, with Thomas pointing his finger and clapping.
Douglas Darden of Killeen was an acquaintance of Thomas’ for about five years as the two men worked as bouncers for several Killeen clubs.
The shooting possibly stemmed from an incident two years earlier, when Thomas allegedly put Jackson in a chokehold to remove him from a club, according to Darden.
“He just couldn’t let that go,” Waldman said. “He reaches in his pocket, pulls out a .45-caliber handgun and points and shoots. Thomas hit the ground and Jackson unloaded the entire clip as (Thomas) is laying on the ground. No one can survive five bullets in their body.”
Waldman said that police later located Jackson, who was wearing a distinctive T-shirt that numerous witnesses described. He said that forensic experts for the state will testify that Jackson had gunshot residue on his hands, that the bullet casings found at the scene matched Jackson’s pistol, and that Jackson’s DNA was on the weapon.
“Their only defense is self-defense,” Waldman said.
Although Kreimeyer did not give an opening statement, his questions were geared toward the unknowns of the situation, especially that alcohol was flowing, the video was silent and Darden did not know what was being said between the two men.
“I didn’t know what it was about at first…but I tried to defuse the situation,” Darden said. Jackson and Darden walked around outside the club for a few minutes prior to the shooting.
“I thought he would leave. I thought it was over, that he would go home and unwind, so I went back inside the club,” Darden said.
Twenty-four minutes later, Jackson tried to get back into the club again and Thomas walked outside.
“In a split-second I saw a gun, heard the gunshots going off. He fell to the ground. He just laid there. Reggie (Jackson) said something else to him, standing over him,” Darden said.
As people started to exit the club in a frenzy, Jackson could be seen walking away, off camera, at 1:48 a.m.
Sixteen people were sworn in to testify by the judge on Tuesday morning. The jury is set to hear testimony from multiple witnesses, law enforcement personnel, the medical examiner and forensic experts during the course of the trial this week.
