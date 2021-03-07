Texas AG rules against Herald in records request

The Texas Attorney General’s Office has sided with the City of Killeen regarding an open records request made by the Herald in an late 2020 gang-related shooting.
“This ruling does not address the public availability of any information that is not responsive to the request and you are not required to release such information in response to this request,” said a March 1 letter from the attorney general’s office to the city’s legal department, made available to the Herald last week.
The initial records request, made by the Herald on Dec. 30 per Texas open records law, was to obtain the video that was taken of a Dec. 27 shooting on Alma Drive in Killeen.
Three men were injured in the incident, which the Killeen Police Department said was one of at least three gang-related shootings that weekend.
The video requested was recorded by an 18-wheeler truck that was parked nearby, reportedly capturing an image of the shooting suspect.
Emilio Terrazas, wanted on warrants from both Bell and Williamson counties, was taken into custody following a Feb. 8 pursuit, according to a KPD news release.
Terrazas, 19 at the time of his arrest, was reported as a person of interest in connection with the Alma Drive shooting.
