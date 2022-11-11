Phillip Michael Lockhart

A Texas man was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison for beating and raping a pregnant woman more than 2½ years ago in Killeen.

Phillip Michael Lockhart, 36, of Grand Prairie already had pleaded guilty on June 23. He was indicted on March 18, 2020, on two counts of sexual assault, a second-degree felony, and one charge of assault of a pregnant woman, a third-degree felony.

