A Texas man was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison for beating and raping a pregnant woman more than 2½ years ago in Killeen.
Phillip Michael Lockhart, 36, of Grand Prairie already had pleaded guilty on June 23. He was indicted on March 18, 2020, on two counts of sexual assault, a second-degree felony, and one charge of assault of a pregnant woman, a third-degree felony.
On Monday, in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak heard testimony from several people — including the victim and defendant — before handing down the 10-year sentence, according to Bell County court records.
Lockhart had been out of jail after posting bonds totaling $80,000, but Bell County deputies took him into custody after the hearing. He was being held without bond on Tuesday.
The case dates back to Jan. 13, 2020, when a woman made a report at Killeen Police Department headquarters “that she had been assaulted, sexually assaulted and held hostage in her home the previous night by (Lockhart), the father of her unborn child,” according to the arrest affidavit. “(The woman) reported to police that Lockhart had began a verbal argument with her on the way home the previous night. Later, when both of them were at the residence, Lockhart forced her into the bathroom and began to threaten to harm her and to use a bat to kill her unborn child.”
Police said that Lockhart choked the woman during the assault.
“She could not breathe and thought she was going to die,” according to the affidavit. “When Lockhart let her go, he took her cell phone so she could not call for help, he had her car keys so she could not leave the residence and refused to let her out of the bathroom. Lockhart began punching and slapping (the woman).”
The woman told police that Lockhart then raped her.
“When Lockhart fell asleep, (the woman) attempted to leave the home but Lockhart woke up and physically restrained her, not allowing her to leave,” police said. “In the morning, Lockhart drove (the woman) to work on Fort Hood as (the woman) is active-duty military. When (the woman) reached her first sergeant, she explained what happened to her.”
Police said that Lockhart was interviewed and told police that he and the woman had gotten into a “physical altercation.”
Killeen man sentenced for biting officer
In an unrelated case, LePak sentenced a man to prison time after the man bit a Killeen Police Department officer who was attempting to arrest the man.
Last week, Christopher John Rodriguez, 44, of Killeen pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to a term of two years in prison on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant.
Rodriguez was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday with no bond listed.
On Feb. 26, 2021, two KPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of Andalucia Drive and East Trimmier Road in reference to a “suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway,” according to the arrest affidavit.
“The officers discovered a Toyota Tacoma with its door open stopped in the roadway at that location,” police said. “They also discovered a person, later identified as Rodriguez, at that location.”
The officers detained Rodriguez but he was not handcuffed, police said.
“Rodriguez stood up from his position sitting on the front bumper of the patrol vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that Rodriguez approached one of the officers “aggressively,” which prompted both officers to attempt to handcuff him. Police said that he resisted arrest and bit one of the officers on the officer’s arm.
“The bite caused visible injury, bleeding and pain,” according to the affidavit.
Heights man gets probation for vehicle arson
In an unrelated case that was decided on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, a Harker Heights man was sentenced to a term of probation for setting fire to his own vehicle last year.
Andrew Carlisle, 22, already had pleaded guilty on Sept. 12, to a second-degree felony charge of arson. On Monday, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Carlisle to a term of six years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County court records.
On July 2, 2021, Heights fire department personnel were dispatched to the parking lot of the Cinemark movie theater after the city’s police department reported a possible vehicle fire in the front driver floorboard area of a 2012 Ford F-150, according to the arrest affidavit.
A witness told investigators that Carlisle had started the fire due to “mechanical issues” and the burden of vehicle payments. That witness told investigators that Carlisle had said that he would start the fire with a candle after installing a new radio “to create the appearance that the radio caused the fire,” according to the affidavit.
