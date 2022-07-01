A Texas man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after Killeen police said he shot a man several times after a pool party last year.
Kawoma Shalomma White Jr., 25, of Mesquite was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was not being held in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday after posting a bond of $200,000, according to court records.
On Sept. 5, 2021, Killeen police were dispatched to an unspecified location after reports of a shooting.
“Upon arrival, officers observed a male victim lying on the street ... with multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the arrest affidavit. “EMS arrived and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was found to have multiple gunshot wounds, two broken femur bones, a broken pelvis and internal bleeding.”
Although residents in the area told police they heard gunshots, they said they did not see anything, police said.
Detectives later found out that a woman was with the victim at the time of the shooting. “Initially, both the victim and the woman were reluctant to tell officers what had occurred,” according to the affidavit. “After a few days, both parties came forward and advised that a male named JR or White had shot the victim over an argument about the woman’s keys following a pool party.”
After police located a photo of White on social media, a photo lineup was prepared and shown to the victim and the woman separately.
Both allegedly identified White as the shooter.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
James D. Hoover, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
Travis Beard, 46, of Lexington, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Jontay Perez Naylor, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
Micah D. Autry, 47, of Belton, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Sean M. Matthews, 37, of Grand Prairie, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Logan Foret, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Shaune D. Bowen, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jonathan J. Coddington, 32, of Killeen, on one count of injury to an elderly person and one count of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
William Garcia Santos, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Juan Trejo Huerta, 35, of Austin, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Alyssa C. Lay, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Noble Thigpen, 61, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shakeim S. Allen, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
David M. Tracy Sr., 53, of Killeen, on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Victor Coronado Salazar, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Peter W. Alfonce, 29, of Killeen, on four counts of sexual assault of a child.
