A Hamilton man was indicted this month after police said he stabbed a 36-year-old man to death in Copperas Cove earlier this year.
Timothy Robert Rea, 38, was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury on a first-degree felony charge of murder.
On June 25, Christian Carl Carrigan, of Hamilton, was found bleeding from several knife wounds and he later succumbed to his wounds.
Rea was arrested and booked into the Coryell County Jail on June 26. Jail records show that he remained in custody in lieu of a bond of $1 million as of Thursday.
At around 1:14 a.m. on June 25, Cove police were dispatched to the 100 block of South First Street in reference to a man who had sustained a severe laceration. Upon arrival, officers found a man standing at the back driver’s side door of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
“As I approached (the man), I also observed another male — later identified as Carrigan — sitting in the backseat, barely conscious,” according to the arrest affidavit. “(The man) had wrapped a towel around (Carrigan’s) leg to stop the bleeding. I observed a spiral laceration that started approximately at the middle of (Carrigan’s) right thigh ... and continuing to the middle of his shin.”
Later, while treating Carrigan at the scene, first responders realized that he also had been stabbed in the chest.
Officers provided medical aid until Copperas Cove EMS arrived and transported Carrigan to Carl R. Darnall Army Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 2:48 a.m.
The man at the scene told police that Carrigan and another occupant of the pickup, Rea, had gotten into an argument while (the man) was driving.
“Christian said he had been stabbed,” according to the affidavit. “When (the man) pulled over, he saw blood on the floorboard of the back seat from (Carrigan’s) leg.”
Rea allegedly got out of the truck and started walking down the road toward Gatesville. The man told police that he had seen Rea with a knife that had a silver blade and handle and was around three to four inches in length, police said.
The man identified “Timothy Rea” as the man who had stabbed Carrigan. He said that Carrigan had gotten out of the vehicle at a gas station in the 1900 block of North First Street.
An officer went to that area, and found Rea walking north.
“While detaining (Rea), officers observed lacerations to his hands and also located a bloody knife in his right front pocket matching the description provided by the witness,” according to the affidavit.
Also indicted in August, on unrelated charges, were:
Nathaniel Gregory Martin, 38, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Shawn Elvin Brabandt, 41, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Seth Hollis Fleming, 43, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Fre Quiesha Tioundra Phillips, 29, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Ingle Martin Snow, 49, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Elizha Mikayle Wheeler, 20, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Currup Anthony Williams, 49, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Lavelle Montrice Palacio, 30, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Daniel Robert Springer, 30, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Billie Louise Sorrow, 41, assault of a family or household member by choking.
Loria Renee Paynter, 31, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
John Martin Heemer Jr., 27, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jeremy Christopher McFarlin, 34, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Cliveta Michelle Hill, 38, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Desland Ray Wallace, 29, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance less than one gram.
Frank Terrell Douglas Jr., 25, on a charge of violating a bond or protective order.
Curtis Glenn Brandenburg, 36, on a charge of failure to comply as a sex offender.
Paul O’Neal Potter, 42, on a charge of attempted arson.
David Thomas Demarest, 69, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Gabriel Matthew Davila, 23, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Stuart Ray Sotelo, 36, on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and four counts of indecency with a child by contact.
Kevin Torres, 39, on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Howard Wayne Trevathan, 52, on two charges of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Ashly Erin Hernandez, 37, on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
