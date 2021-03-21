A Texas man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to years of prison time for committing a robbery in Killeen last year.
Thaddeus Lemond Clemons, 22, pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to seven years in prison on the second-degree felony charge. He will get credit for time served.
Judge John Gauntt followed a plea agreement in the case, which was heard remotely in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Clemons, of Elgin was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of a bond of $200,000. He was booked into jail on May 22, 2020.
He was indicted on June 3, 2020.
Police said that Clemons assaulted a woman and then stole her vehicle during a domestic incident in Killeen last year. On May 3, 2020, KPD officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the city, where they spoke with a woman who said that she and her boyfriend, Clemons, had a verbal altercation before they left a residence because she would not let him take her vehicle to Austin, according to the arrest affidavit.
“(The victim) stated that Clemons had struck her during the argument and threatened to kill her once they were in (her) vehicle,” police said. An infant also was in the vehicle.
The woman told Clemons that she needed to stop at a convenience store but it was her intention to call the police, according to the affidavit.
She said that they began to argue again while in the convenience store parking lot and that the argument escalated to him knocking her down and kicking her in the face, police said.
He then took her vehicle, police said. Surveillance video from the store confirmed the woman’s account of the incident.
Heights woman sentenced for assaulting police officer
In an unrelated case that was heard on Friday, Sidney Dya Lock, 23, was sentenced to a term of three years of deferred adjudication probation on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant.
Lock, of Harker Heights, pleaded guilty on Nov. 10, 2020, in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Judge Paul LePak followed a plea agreement in the case.
The judge reminded Lock that she could be facing 2-10 years in prison if a probation violation occurs.
“Make sure you don’t get yourself in a situation that leads you down a path of violating your probation,” LePak said.
On Jan. 19, 2020, Heights police responded to the 100 block of East Iowa Drive after a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.
A woman, later identified as Lock, answered the door while holding a wine bottle. In an arrest affidavit, police described her demeanor as “agitated.”
The officer attempted to speak to an older woman in the residence, who was the person who dialed 911.
Police said that Lock got louder and more agitated. While walking up a staircase, Lock was so loud it prevented the officer from hearing the older woman, according to the affidavit.
The officer tried to tell Lock to lower her voice so he could hear. Lock then pointed her finger at the officer and lifted his patrol cap off his head, police said.
When the officer went to detain Lock, she pushed the officer, punched him in the chest and hit him on the chin with her elbow. Lock then struck the officer’s left ear with the wine bottle, according to the affidavit.
Officers were able to detain Lock, and then spoke to the woman who had called the police. She said that Lock had struck her in the face and took the phone from her twice while talking to the 911 dispatcher.
