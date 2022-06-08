A Texas man was sentenced earlier this week to a term of deferred adjudication probation after Killeen police said he beat the same woman five times within a three-month timeframe.
Billy Ray Holley, 34, who also is known as “Smokey,” was booked into the Bell County Jail on April 19 and was listed in custody this week.
According to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police responded to five separate domestic violence incidents between March 7, 2020, and June 17, 2020.
Holley was indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 28, 2020, on a third-degree felony charge of continuous violence against a family member. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 27, 2021, in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Court records show that Holley was released from jail that same day after the judge approved a personal recognizance bond. He was arrested later after the judge issued an arrest warrant after Holley failed to appear at a sentencing hearing set for Oct. 18, 2021.
After hearing testimony from the victim, Judge Steve Duskie on Tuesday sentenced Holley to five years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County court records. Holley will have to remain in jail until he can be transported to a substance abuse felony punishment facility, an in-prison treatment program run by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Killeen police officers on the night of March 7, 2020, responded to a residence in the 400 block of East Bryce Avenue in reference to a call about a violent domestic incident.
There, an officer made contact with the victim and learned that the suspect had left the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The woman told police that her ex-husband, Holley, “pushed her into a wall and hit her with a closed fist on the right side of her head,” according to the arrest affidavit. “The two had argued about money.”
The officer noted bruising on the woman’s arm and a knot on the back of the woman’s head, police said.
A few days later, on March 9, 2020, officers were dispatched to the same residence. There, officers met the same victim. She said that she and Holley had argued about taxes and he “grabbed the victim by the hair and slammed her into a wall,” according to the affidavit.
“The suspect went outside and started to damage the truck, and the victim went outside to stop him. The suspect punched the victim in the right eye with his fist, causing it to swell, bleed and bruise. The injuries were visible to the officer.”
On March 23, 2020, Killeen police again encountered the same woman with injuries from a beating. She told police that Holley demanded money from the sale of the victim’s vacuum cleaner.
Two more violent beatings occurred on March 31, 2020, and June 17, 2020.
During the last incident, an officer encountered the victim after Holley had “punched her right eye with his fist, causing her pain, after telling her he was going to the bar with all the money.”
