A Bell County judge sentenced a Texas man to decades behind bars after the man molested and sexually assaulted a Killeen girl last year.
On Thursday, Jermie David Brandkamp, 45, pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to 25 years in prison on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and 20 years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact.
The sentences will run concurrently.
Judge John Gauntt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court, followed a plea agreement in this case.
Brandkamp has been held in the Bell County Jail since his arrest on June 5, 2020.
Killeen police said that Brandkamp first molested the girl, who was less than 10 years old, on May 31, 2020, followed less than a week later by the sexual assault on June 3, 2020, according to the arrest affidavits.
On June 3, 2020, Brandkamp, who was staying temporarily at the home in the 1400 block of Trimmier Ave. in Killeen, took the girl from her bedroom to a garage, where he assaulted her.
The girl’s mother told police that after her daughter told her what had happened, she asked to use Brandkamp’s phone.
“While Brandkamp’s phone was in her possession, she looked at the photographs on the phone and observed pictures of (the victim)” that were of a sexual nature, according to the affidavit.
