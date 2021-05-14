A spokesman for the Texas Rangers released the name of the man killed in a north Killeen shooting Thursday.
Samuel Roberto Pleasant Sr., 40, of Killeen, was killed Thursday when U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest Pleasant on a federal felony warrant for a probation violation, Sgt. Bryan Washko spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, which oversees the Texas Rangers, told the Herald Friday.
The shooting occurred at 10:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Poage Avenue in north Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen police, which blocked off the road after the shooting, originally said in a release on Facebook that it occurred on nearby Alamo Avenue, but later changed it to Poage.
The deadly incident took place three blocks away from Peebles Elementary School.
Washko told the Herald Pleasant was a “felon in possession of a firearm,” thus violating the terms of his probation.
He released no other information on how the shooting occurred.
Pleasant’s next of kin have been notified, Washko said.
Thursday a spokesman for the Marshal’s office, James Stossel, confirmed the warrant for Pleasant’s arrest was not a no-knock warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.