FILE - Police vehicles are seen outside the Killeen Police Department Headquarters.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

A man was found ‘unresponsive’ at the Killeen City Jail early Friday morning, police confirmed.

The Killeen Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating an “in-custody death,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed in a news release at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

I don't understand why municipalities in Texas persist/insist in operating jails.

Eventually the person's incarcerated in a city jail end up in a real, county jail.

Why bear the risk of tragedy by attempting to operate a city jail?

County jails are operated by the sheriff,

The sheriff has a budget, along with the expertise to operate a jail safely.

Yet, the KILLeen OVERLORDS persist in the dangerous practice of a local jail.

How many more people will die at the hands of a greedy, little municipality and it's overlord cabal!!!

