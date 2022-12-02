A man was found ‘unresponsive’ at the Killeen City Jail early Friday morning, police confirmed.
The Killeen Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating an “in-custody death,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed in a news release at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
“On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the Killeen Police Department made an arrest on a male who had multiple arrest warrants and was transported to the Killeen Police Department Jail,” Miramontez said. “The warrants were for Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass x2, and Burglary of a Vehicle. The arrested male was identified as 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap.”
Miramontez said Dunlap was found unresponsive in his jail cell, but did not specify in her news release when the man was found by Killeen City Jail employees.
“While awaiting arraignment, Mr. Dunlap was found unresponsive in his cell,” she said. “Killeen paramedics responded and found no signs of life. Justice of the Peace Johnson pronounced Mr. Dunlap deceased at 1:46 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.”
In a phone call Friday night, Dunlap’s brother, Michael Dunlap, 40, of Copperas Cove, said he was shocked by the news of his older brother.
“I never thought this would happen — I never thought he’d die in jail,” Dunlap said. “This just popped up out of the blue.”
The brother said he was unaware his older brother had warrants out for his arrest.
“He was a good guy,” he said. “I had been in a lot of trouble, but I didn’t realize he had been.”
Dunlap described his sibling as “outgoing.” When asked if the family knew the 46-year-old had any health conditions, Dunlap said the only one he knew of was schizophrenia.
After hearing about KPD’s news release Friday night, the brother was somewhat comforted to know that the Texas Rangers were investigated his sibling’s death.
“They picked him up on warrants and he died 24 hours later,” he said. “It doesn’t seem right to me.”
Miramontez confirmed Friday the Texas Rangers are the lead investigating agency regarding Dunlap’s death.
“Any further questions will be directed to Sgt. Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety,” she said. “The investigation is ongoing and at this time no other information will be released.”
(1) comment
I don't understand why municipalities in Texas persist/insist in operating jails.
...
...
Eventually the person's incarcerated in a city jail end up in a real, county jail.
...
...
Why bear the risk of tragedy by attempting to operate a city jail?
...
...
County jails are operated by the sheriff,
...
..
The sheriff has a budget, along with the expertise to operate a jail safely.
...
...
Yet, the KILLeen OVERLORDS persist in the dangerous practice of a local jail.
...
...
How many more people will die at the hands of a greedy, little municipality and it's overlord cabal!!!
...
...
[crying][sad][rolleyes][rolleyes]
