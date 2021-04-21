A Texas woman was sentenced this week to a term of deferred adjudication for robbing a sports apparel store in Killeen more than three years ago.
In February, Kaylee Keauna Robertson, 25, of Bryan entered two guilty pleas on each count of robbery, a second-degree felony. On Monday during a sentencing hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak decided to follow a plea agreement and sentenced Robertson to six years of deferred adjudication probation.
But then the judge threw a curve ball, apparently surprising the defendant who began to cry.
“You’ll be taken into custody now to serve 20 days in the Bell County Jail as a condition of your probation,” LePak said.
Robertson was listed in jail this week with no bond listed.
On Nov. 4, 2017, Killeen police were dispatched to a robbery at a sports apparel store in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway. Witnesses told police that a woman, later identified as Robertson, stole merchandise and got into a black Dodge Avenger in the parking lot.
“Two civilians confronted Robertson and told her to get out of the vehicle,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Robertson exited and then got back in the vehicle, reversed and caused one witness to injure his elbow by almost pinning (the man) between Robertson’s vehicle and the vehicle next to hers.”
Police said that she then hit a second man with her vehicle, but witnesses were able to take down the vehicle’s license plate that was tied to a Harker Heights address.
“The (Heights) officer observed Robertson taking items from the Dodge Avenger and placing them in a black truck parked in the driveway,” according to the affidavit. “The officer observed Robertson run into the residence when she saw him.”
A man who lived at the residence said that she had fled out the back door, but he allowed police to search the home.
“Upon inventory of the black truck, several clothing items were found with (the store’s) bar tags still attached,” police said. “Other items were found from Target and Victoria’s Secret.”
A relative of Robertson said that she was known to steal items and resell them for profit.
Killeen woman found guilty of DWI with child
In an unrelated case that was heard in the same court on Monday, another woman was found guilty and sentenced to probation for two felony charges.
Police said that 23-year-old Ashley Thomas of Killeen had a blood alcohol concentration of .11 and that a child was in her vehicle as she was driving through the city last year.
She pleaded guilty on Feb. 8 to a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant and a state jail felony charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
After hearing brief testimony and arguments, LePak found Thomas guilty of both charges and sentenced her to four years of straight, not deferred, probation.
She will have to serve 15 days in Bell County’s work release program.
Thomas said during the hearing that she does not remember much of the incident.
“When the police officer pulled me over and said I did a hit and run, I was confused because I didn’t know what had happened,” Thomas said.
Her defense attorney asked the judge to consider her prior service in the military.
“She admitted to drinking and she’s remorseful,” said Michael Magana.
The state’s prosecutor asked the judge to sentence Thomas to time behind bars.
“She didn’t just swerve here and there, she scraped the entire side of her vehicle at Taco Bell, where employees wanted her to stay but she drove on,” said Assistant District Attorney Jamie Decker.
She that Thomas was “completely unruly” in her interactions with state troopers at the scene and with jailers after her arrest.
On Aug. 29, 2020, a state trooper was dispatched to investigate a report of an intoxicated driver at the Taco Bell on Fort Hood Street.
“Taco Bell employees advised that (a woman) was slumped over the wheel and (had) struck their property, causing damage,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Employees further advised that there was a child passenger in the vehicle and believed the driver to be intoxicated.”
The witnesses said that the woman had left the scene and they gave police a description of the vehicle and the license plate number.
Later, a Killeen police officer observed a vehicle matching that description.
The vehicle was “speeding and failing to maintain a single lane,” police said.
A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, and the state trooper arrived on scene to begin an investigation.
“There was front-end damage to the suspect’s car,” according to the affidavit. “The trooper observed a sleeping child in the rear seat of the vehicle.”
The trooper said that Thomas failed field sobriety tests and was informed that she was going to be placed under arrest. She then assaulted the trooper by digging her fingernails into his hand.
