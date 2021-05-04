A Texas woman was sentenced to a decade of probation after she was found guilty of robbing a person at a Killeen motel four years ago.
Monday was not the first time Lynsie Ann Mondina, 38, pleaded guilty to that robbery.
In 2017, she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation. The next year, the state filed a motion to revoke that probation after Mondina was arrested on a second-degree felony narcotics possession charge in Williamson County, which violated the terms of her deferred probation in Bell County.
On Monday, after hearing testimony and arguments, Judge Paul LePak revoked Mondina’s deferred adjudication probation, found her guilty and sentenced her to 10 years of regular probation on the second-degree felony charge.
“You’re starting a new, adjudicated probation today,” LePak said.
The change is that with a deferred adjudicated probation arrangement, a person does not have a felony on their record if they complete the probation.
Before making his ruling, LePak heard from Mondina.
“I’ve been staying out of trouble,” Mondina said. “I don’t want to go back to jail. I’ll do what I need to do to complete the probation so I can be there for my kids.”
The state’s prosecutor expressed that she was unconvinced.
“The court has given her more than one second chance, starting with 10-year deferred adjudication for a robbery with a deadly weapon involved,” said Assistant District Attorney Katherine Nolden in her closing arguments. “The state is asking for prison sentence so she can be actually punished for this offense.”
Mondina’s defense attorney said his client understands that the deferred probation was an opportunity.
“She wants to be compliant and follow rules and engage to better herself,” said Michael Magana. “I think she could continue to improve if she could continue her probation.”
The case dates back to March 6, 2017, when Mondina and co-defendant Geneva Madrid took a .40-caliber handgun and two purses from a person at a motel in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Madrid also hit the victim in the head with the victim’s own handgun during the incident.
An officer said she spoke with Mondina, who told police she did rob the person, according to police. Officers later located the two purses in Madrid’s room at the hotel.
The handgun was found after video from the hotel showed Mondina and Madrid walking together with the purses in hand, according to the affidavit.
In 2019, Madrid was sentenced to five years in prison for her role in the robbery.
Woman sentenced to prison for stabbing a man over cigarettes
In another case involving deferred adjudication that was heard on Monday, a College Station woman was sentenced to five years in prison for stabbing a man in Killeen in 2016.
Sandy Lee, 41, had been sentenced on July 25, 2016, to eight years of deferred adjudication probation on the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The state filed a motion to adjudicate probation on her case after Lee was discharged from an inpatient substance abuse treatment program without completing it, and admitted to using drugs and alcohol on numerous occasions, among other violations of the terms of the probation, according to the motion.
After a hearing on Monday, Judge John Gauntt revoked the deferred probation, found Lee guilty and sentenced her to a prison term.
Lee has been held in the Bell County Jail since Dec. 30, 2020.
On Monday, Gauntt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court, heard from Lee and attorneys before making his ruling.
“Please reinstate me on probation so I can do better and get back to my kids,” Lee said. “I have been doing things besides drugs.”
Her defense attorney said his client is employed and is living with a family member.
“She’s not new to the system and she’s received mental health services, but she has extra struggles and needs to make sure she keeps getting treatment,” said Billy Ray Hall. “She’s motivated to be a better parent.”
However, the state’s prosecutor said this was the second time the state had filed to revoke Lee’s deferred probation.
“I don’t think she can complete probation successfully,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan. “She relapses on drugs and ends up back in trouble.”
On April 14, 2016, Killeen police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Hold Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. There, police found a man who “was bleeding profusely from two puncture wounds to his upper left arm,” according to the arrest affidavit. He told police that Lee had stabbed him with a pocket knife during an argument over cigarettes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.