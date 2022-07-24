Area police reports indicate:
KILLEEN
KILLEEN
No information was posted for Killeen Police Department activity for July 23.
COPPERAS COVE
No information was posted for Copperas Cove Police Department activity for July 23.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No information was posted for Harker Heights Police Department activity for July 23.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:33 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Old Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 9:25 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Second Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:34 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 1:28 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North. Standifer Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:44 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
