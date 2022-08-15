Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at midnight Sunday in the 2400 block of Schwald Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Shofner Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Duval Drive.
Duty on striking highway fixtures/landscape was reported at 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Benttree Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 6:37 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Duran Drive.
Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was reported at 8:33 a.m. Sunday in the area of Metropolitan Drive and South W.S. Young.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:33 a.m. Sunday in the area of Metropolitan Drive and South W.S. Young.
Driving with invalid license was reported at 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of Farm to Market Road 440 and West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Boyd Avenue.
A robbery was reported at 10:21 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:38 a.m. Sunday in the area of Bremser Avenue and Stringer Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:35 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Green Avenue.
Theft was reported at 12:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Brock Drive.
A forgery was reported at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Collins Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Selena Drive.
Theft was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Wolf Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:40 p.m. in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 28th Street.
Driving while intoxicated subsequent was reported at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and Walnut Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:43 p.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Theft of property was reported at 12:33 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for burglary habitation with intent to commit assault was reported at 2:37 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
Welfare check at 6:12 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Brookview Drive.
Duty on striking highway/landscaping was reported at 9:28 a.m. Friday in the intersection of West Avenue F and South Main Street.
Theft of property was reported at 11:29 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty of striking unattended vehicle was reported at 11:39 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Robertson Avenue and South Second Street.
Found property was reported at 12:58 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Ashley Drive.
Welfare check was reported at 1:38 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Hill Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 2:52 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Patterson Street.
An accident was reported at 3:09 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of North First Street.
An assault on a public servant, cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 4:07 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
An assault of a family member was reported at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Urbantke Lane.
An arrest for theft, agency assist was reported at 11:38 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Farm to Market Road 1113.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 3:14 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 3:25 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana was reported at 4:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief, giving a false report to a peace officer was reported at 4:31 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
An arrest for evading arrest, detention with a vehicle was reported at 7:03 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South 23rd Street.
An accident was reported at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Highway Avenue and South 23rd Street.
Welfare check was reported at 11:59 p.m. Saturday in the 20 block of Oak Ridge.
Welfare check was reported at 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the 20 block of Oak Ridge.
An accident was reported at 7:29 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Courtney Lane.
Burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief was reported at 9:27 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Third Street.
A theft was reported at 11:04 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Arson was reported at 12:53 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Matt Drive.
Illegal dumping was reported at 1:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
An accident was reported at 1:39 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Farm to Market Road 116 and State Highway 9.
A theft was reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 1:49 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Lindsey Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:46 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 5:44 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
A theft was reported at 8:24 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 10:09 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Police reports were not available Monday from the Harker Heights Police Department.
LAMPASAS
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:43 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue J.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated and other warrants, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to yield right of way was reported at 2:02 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Avenue J.
Found property was reported at 7:46 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Sixth Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:54 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
An accident was reported at 11:44 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Spring Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:05 p.m. Sunday on Park Lane.
Theft was reported at 1:07 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 4:17 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West North Avenue.
Lost property was reported at 4:20 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Casbeer Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
A theft was reported at 9:08 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:27 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
