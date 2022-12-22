Two men were sentenced this week for unrelated burglaries in Killeen, including one incident that left two women injured.
Robert Deon Luster, 38, of Killeen was indicted on Nov. 6, 2019, on a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault. After pleading guilty on Nov. 3, he was found guilty on Monday and sentenced to five years of probation, according to Bell County court records. He also will have to pay restitution to the victims, court records show.
In an unrelated case, Joshua Peyton Proffitt, 26, of Georgia pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to seven months behind bars on a state jail felony charge of burglary of a building after police said he stole cigarettes and beer from a local dollar store.
Both cases were decided on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court, over which Judge Paul LePak presides. Luster was released from jail after posting a bond of $75,000, according to jail and court records. Proffitt was booked into the Bell County Jail on April 1. He was being held this week without bond on the burglary charge and a $5,000, bond on a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.
PROFFITT
On March 17, Killeen police responded to a dollar store in the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street, where they found that the store’s glass front door had been smashed by a fist-sized rock that was found on the floor inside of the store, according to an arrest affidavit.
The store manager showed the officer surveillance footage that showed a young, white man with hand tattoos and a cigarette hanging out of his mouth picking up a rock and throwing it through the door.
Then, the man climbed through the door and stole cigarettes from behind the counter and walked out with two boxes of alcoholic beverages, according to the affidavit.
Two days later, in the area of the dollar store, the manager saw the man who was in the video.
An officer stopped the man — who was identified as Proffitt — and noted that the man had hand tattoos and a cigarette hanging out his mouth, just like in the surveillance footage.
The officer asked Proffitt if he knew anything about the burglary, at which time Proffitt admitted to breaking into the store to steal cigarettes and beer.
LUSTER
On Aug. 27, 2019, Killeen police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the city regarding a burglary. There, an officer met with a resident who said that Luster “entered her apartment without her consent and attacked her because she had a male friend at the apartment,” according to an arrest affidavit.
A witness told police that Luster “pushed his way into the apartment while she tried to lock the door,” police said.
Another witness told police that she saw Luster “enter the apartment without being invited and grab (the woman) by the throat and throw her to the ground.”
When that witness attempted to intervene, police said that Luster threatened to kill everyone who was in the apartment and also pulled the witness’s hair.
