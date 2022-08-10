Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal trespassing was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 2500 block of Lohse Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Church Avenue and North 10th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Norris Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:05 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Primrose Lane and Violet Avenue.
Theft from building was reported at 4:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Littering was reported at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Searcy Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Veterans memorial Boulevard and Rio Boulevard.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Trimmier Road.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft, possession of stolen firearm was reported at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Westwood Drive.
Theft was reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
Tampering with a governmental record was reported at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Hall Avenue and North 10th Street.
Driving while intoxicated with a minor passenger was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of 40th Street.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of 18th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
No reports were available from the Copperas Cove Police Department by press time.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An aggravated assault was reported at 6:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Jamie Road.
An arrest for outstanding warrant was reported at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Knights Way.
A theft was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Cherokee Drive.
LAMPASAS
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Taylor Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest for theft of service was reported at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
