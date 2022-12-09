Killeen
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 4300 block of Lloyd Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 4200 block of Rainlily Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 1700 block of Dickens Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:50 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:03 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Alvin Drive and Stagecoach Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:15 a.m. Thursday on Gilmer Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 5:04 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 5:08 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 5:12 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Conder Street.
Burglary with intent to commit another felony was reported at noon Thursday in the 600 block of Crockett Drive.
Theft of mail was reported at 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the 9000 block of Dunblane Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Violation of probation warrant was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:05 p.m. Thursday in the 17000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Fawn Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:31 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 4900 block of White Rock Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of North College Street and West Green Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 9:01 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of East Avenue D and North 10th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 10:21 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of North Park Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of North Eighth Street and Church Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:55 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Bluebonnet Drive.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 7:49 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North First Street.
Display fictitious license plate was reported at 8:19 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest was made at 8:48 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault with bodily injury and engaging in organized criminal activity were reported at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Disorderly conduct, public affray was reported at 11:13 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:24 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Illegal dumping was reported at 11:52 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Windmill Drive.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 11:54 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Merle Drive.
An arrest was made at 12:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Mattie Drive.
Terroristic threat was reported at 12:59 p.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Primrose Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Barr Lane.
Reckless damage or destruction was reported at 3:53 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Laura Street.
Unattended death was reported at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Curry Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:36 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Suicide was reported at 6:39 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 25th Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 9:36 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 10:14 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Michelle Drive.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 10:04 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Inca Drive.
Theft was reported at 10:32 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 3:46 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 2:49 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
Suspicious person was reported at 3:10 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:12 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 9:49 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Broad Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 9:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Found property was reported at 10:03 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Suspicious act was reported at 10:31 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:27 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
Noise disturbance was reported at 11:34 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
Disturbance was reported at 12:19 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West North Avenue.
An arrest was made at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Farm-to-Market Road 580.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 2:07 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Possession of a prohibited weapon was reported at 1:42 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Farm-to-Market Road 580.
Theft was reported at 3:48 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
An arrest was made at 4:37 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of College Street.
Disturbance was reported at 6:07 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
Theft was reported at 7:18 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.