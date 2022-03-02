Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft of a vehicle reported at midnight Tuesday in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road
Driving while intoxicated reported at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Theft by mail reported at 5:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony reported at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Williamson Avenue.
Theft reported at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated reported at noon Tuesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South Twin Creek Drive.
Failure to identify fugitive reported at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Hunt Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Criminal trespass reported at 7:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Newton Drive
Traffic stop for excessive speed reported at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault reported at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Open container reported at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of North First Street
Fraudulent use and possession of identifying information reported at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Hawk Trail.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 12:22 Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Two reports of criminal mischief reported at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Gail Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Failure to comply with sex offender registration reported at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury reported at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Dennis Drive.
Agency assist with arrest for assault reported at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
Found property reported at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief reported at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Sorrell Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession on identifying information reported at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Street.
Theft reported at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Logsdon Street.
Agency assist arrest for driving while intoxicated and failure to appear reported at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
Welfare check reported at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Welfare check reported at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Walt Morgan Circle.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Agency assist reported at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Mountain Lion Road.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious person reported at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Assault reported at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment reported at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
Domestic disturbance reported at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Harassment reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
Suspicious person reported at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Avenue C.
Theft reported at 4;51 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of White Street.
Arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and no drivers license reported at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
