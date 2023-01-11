Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Evading arrest was reported Tuesday at 11:40 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chuckwagon Circle.
Misdemeanor theft of a vehicle was reported Tuesday at 11:20 p.m. in the 4800 block of Farrell Lane.
Criminal warrant for arrest was reported Tuesday at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Riverrock and West Elms.
Misdemeanor theft was reported Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Elms Road.
Discharge of a firearm was reported Tuesday at 7:28 p.m. in the 5500 block of Holster Drive.
Theft of vehicle was reported Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. in the 3000 block of Honeysuckle Circle.
Assault by contact was reported Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Chad Drive and James Loop.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported Tuesday at 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of Schwertner Drive and Whitmire Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported Tuesday at 2:36 p.m. in the 1400 block of North College Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported Tuesday at 1:12 p.m. in the 1400 block of Stagecoach Road.
Criminal Trespass was reported Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of 10th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported Tuesday at 11:23 a.m. in the 5300 block of Daybreak Drive.
City warrant was reported Tuesday at 4:50 a.m. in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard,
Burglary of a building forced entry was reported Tuesday at 2:58 a.m. in the 3300 block of Rancier
Criminal Trespass was reported Tuesday at midnight in the 2300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault Causes Bodily injury was reported Tuesday at 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Chips Drive.
Harker Heights
Failure to maintain financial responsibility/no drivers license/failure to appear was reported Tuesday at 1;21 p.m. in the 400 Indian Trail.
Copperas Cove
Found property was reported Tuesday at 1;44 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern was reported Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Continuous violence against family causing bodily injury was reported Tuesday at 4:38 p.m. in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
Burglary of a building was reported Tuesday at 6;04 a.m. in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Evading arrest or detention with previous conviction was reported Tuesday at 10:37 a.m. in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported Tuesday at 10:56 a.m. in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
Attended death was reported Tuesday at 11:47 a.m. in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Possession controlled substance in drug free zone, minor in possession, was reported Tuesday 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Welfare concern was reported Tuesday at 12:27 p.m. in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Indecency with a child was reported Tuesday at 2:46 p.m. in the 300 East Avenue.
Lampassas
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday at 10;27 a.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Minor in Possession of tobacco was Tuesday at 2;32 p.m. in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Possession of controlled substance was reported Tuesday at 4:03 PM in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Suspicious person was reported at Tuesday at 4;19 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 3rd Street
Disturbance was reported Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 1st Street
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday at 10:14 p.m. in the 1000 block of Standifer Street
Suspicious vehicle was reported Tuesday at 10:27 a.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Dr.
Minor in Possession of Tobacco was reported at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of S. US Highway 281
Possession of controlled substance was reported Tuesday at 4:03 p.m. in the 900 block of South. Broad St.
Suspicious person was reported Tuesday at 4:19 p.m. in the 1100 block of West. 3rd Street.
Disturbance was reported Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 1st Street.
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday at 10:14 p.m. in the 1000 block of Standifer Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported Tuesday at 10:27 a.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported Tuesday at 2:32 p.m. in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281
Possession of controlled substance was reported Tuesday at 4:03 p.m. in the 900 block of S. Broad St.
Suspicious person was reported Tuesday at 4:19 PM in the 1100 block of West. 3rd Street
Disturbance was reported Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of W. 1st Street.
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday at 10:14 p.m. in the 1000 block of Standifer Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported Tuesday 11:00 p.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Dr.
Compiled by Ricky Green
For more local crime news, go to kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.