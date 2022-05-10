Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
An arrest for a criminal warrant for another agency was reported at 1:39 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:48 a.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 10:52 a.m. Monday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Eighth Street.
A theft was reported at noon Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A theft was reported at 2:39 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:57 p.m. Monday in the area of Farhills Drive and Westrim Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 3:19 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the area of East Dean Avenue and North Eighth Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
An arrest for criminal warrant for another agency was reported at 6:41 p.m. Monday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:10 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:21 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
An arrest for a criminal warrant for another agency was reported at 9:22 p.m. Monday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
An arrest on suspicion of possession of marijuana and agency assist for theft of firearm was reported at 5:43 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 8:48 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Avenue D.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An assault with bodily injuries was reported at 9:41 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Duty on striking a fixture or landscaping on a highway, accident reported at 9:56 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Avenue F.
A general information report was made at 10:07 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat was reported at 10:37 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Carrol Drive.
A sexual assault was reported at 11:50 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A family violence assault was reported at 12:10 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Declaration Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:25 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Big Divide Road.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:35 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:32 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Craig Street.
An accident was reported at 2:55 p.m. Monday in the intersection of East Avenue B and North Main Street.
Possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 4:13 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 4:43 p.m. Monday in the 20th block of Oak Ridge Drive.
A terroristic threat of a family member was reported at 5:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Avenue D.
An arrest on suspicion of criminal mischief was reported at 5:55 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Lindsey Drive.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention was reported at 7:54 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Liberty Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:43 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An attempted burglary was reported at 10:33 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
Harker Heights
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 11:26 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Miller’s Crossing.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Merlin Drive.
Lampasas
An assault was reported at 1:25 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:23 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
An accident was reported at 7:44 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:58 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Eighth Street.
Fraud was reported at 12:02 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:54 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Found property was reported at 3:18 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
