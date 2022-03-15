In a touching tribute to two girls killed in south Killeen Saturday, dozens of Trimmier Estates neighbors and family members gathered for a candlelight vigil Monday evening.
Outside the West Vega Lane home where cousins Makayla Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6, frequently played, more than 100 people met Monday night to pay tribute to the girls’ short lives.
Purple and pink pinwheels, their favorite colors, were placed in the front yard of the home where the girls were fatally shot Saturday. Pinwheels are commonly used as a symbol for child abuse prevention.
Outside the home, two makeshift memorials were seen on the sidewalk comprised of dozens of stuffed animals, fresh flowers, candles, decorative items, shoes, handwritten notes and works of art.
Votive candles were handed out to attendees and lit in a moment of silence for the slain children.
Muffled cries could be heard from the crowd as strong winds blew through the south Killeen neighborhood at sundown — at one point knocking down photos of the two girls perched on a memorial table outside.
Grace Christian Center Pastor Brian Liechty honored the girls by reading Bible passages.
Alyssa Whitfield’s grandfather made a tearful speech alongside Makayla’s father, Gabriel Martin.
“They were some special babies and they didn’t deserve to die like they did,” Alyssa’s grandfather said. “They were just kids.”
Gabriel Martin tearfully told the crowd he would miss receiving random phone calls from his daughter, but said he knew she was in a better place.
The two men lit memorial candles in front of the girls’ pictures before the crowd sang a somber rendition of “Amazing Grace.”
The children died Saturday following a shooting at a home in the 400 block of West Vega Lane, according to police and a Gofundme fundraiser started on behalf of the Whitfield and Martin families.
Makayla’s mother, Danielle Gaines, was also injured in the shooting but is now in stable condition and has since been released from the hospital.
During an argument Saturday with Danielle Gaines, husband Kendrick Gaines allegedly “retrieved a firearm and shot her” and the two children, according to the arrest affidavit.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Gofundme fundraiser, which was created to help pay for the girls’ funerals, has raised more than $17,600.
Those interested in donating to the fundraiser may do so here: https://bit.ly/3JgR3gb.
According to news release from the Killeen Police Department Monday, Kendrick Gaines, 39, was booked into the Bell County Jail charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set Gaines’ bond at $2.5 million.
A balloon release in honor of the girls is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. at 403 West Vega Lane in Killeen, according to a Facebook post from Danielle Gaines’ cousin.
“Although we’re all hurting, continue to pray for us and continue saying their names,” Christina Whitfield wrote Tuesday.
