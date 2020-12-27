Thief steals equipment from Killeen photographer

For Killeen photographer Amy Cyr, Christmas Eve was not a merry one.
Cyr, who works full time at Fort Hood Family Housing but has a side photography business, had approximately $10,000 in camera and other electronic equipment stolen from her home on Houston Street on the evening of Christmas Eve. She was visiting a friend at the time the robbery occurred.
Cyr was alerted to the robbery by two notifications, on her phone, from her Blink camera which was installed at her home. The first notification came in when the suspect entered her back yard, and second was when the suspected move the camera angle towards the roof, in an attempt not to have his image recorded as he was leaving.
“He was in my home for an hour,” Cyr said in regards to the two notifications, which she received at 8:11 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. “I was at my friend’s house and left immediately when I saw the notification on my phone. I called 911 when I got in my car and the officers were on site when I got home about 10 minutes later.”
Also stolen from Cyr’s home were a laptop computer, a cell phone, a safe, a softball back, a watch and other items.
KPD officers were on the scene and investigating when she arrived home.
“That’s when I noticed things were missing from my house,” Cyr said. “Anything electronic, of value and out in the open was taken.”
As of Sunday Cyr said she had not received any update from KPD regarding the theft investigation, and an email to KPD from the Herald was not returned as of press time.
What makes the theft especially hard is that a memory card, with photos of a wedding Cyr had recently photographed, had also been stolen.
“Those are memories I can’t get back for my client,” Cyr said.
Shawna Platt is the bride who’s wedding, to Gene Wood, Cyr had photographed.
“Please return the memory cards,” Platt said, in a Facebook posting, to the theft suspect. “Everything else can be replaced. Our family is devastated and my son leaves on Tuesday. We have waited for years to get married when my son could come home from the military and be present for our special day. I am heartbroken that I do not have pictures of our wedding day.”
Cyr asks anyone with information related to this case to please call the Killeen Police Department 254-200-7904, and to reference case number 20-013124.
