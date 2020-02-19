A third trial date will be set in the misdemeanor case of a Killeen City Council candidate accused of disrupting a City Council workshop in 2018.
Mellisa Brown had been invited to address the council, but was denied the opportunity, at the August 2018 council workshop.
Brown’s misdemeanor case was not heard on Wednesday in County Court-at-Law 2, as was scheduled, and a new trial date will be set, said Brown’s defense attorney Anthony Smith.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the court had not yet set the new date.
In November last year, a trial date of Feb. 24 was entered into Judge John Mischtian’s jury trial docket, according to court records. A trial date previously was set for December of last year.
Brown is one of 14 candidates for at-large seats on the Killeen City Council election set for May 2.
“I anticipate there will be some citizens who will take the case into consideration when making their decision, but I think that most voters will understand that I’m interested in justice over accepting a plea bargain just for the sake of putting the case behind me,” Brown told the Herald in an email on Wednesday.
Last year she officially rejected a plea offer that would have reduced the charge and given her six months of deferred adjudication probation.
Brown has said repeatedly that she is eager for her case to be heard.
“While I’m ready to be done with this whole ordeal, I also want to make sure there’s a fair and just outcome,” Brown said. “I believe this case will not only have an obvious and direct effect on myself, but that it will also effect citizens in the future as they exercise their rights of freedom of speech and their ability to address elected officials.”
It all started on Aug. 7, 2018, when Brown was arrested following a verbal altercation with the mayor when he did not allow her to address the council.
Brown, who approached the dais at Councilwoman Shirley Fleming’s request to address the council, was denied a chance to speak. Another resident was allowed to make remarks earlier in the discussion. Brown was escorted out after an exchange with the mayor.
During the course of being removed from the building by the sergeant-at-arms, municipal court Judge Mark D. Kimball ordered her arrest, according to video of the incident.
Brown was later charged and posted $2,000 bond.
Disrupting a meeting or procession is a Class B misdemeanor charge punishable by up to 6 months in county jail, according to the Texas Penal Code.
