The family of a Killeen drive-by shooting victim is pleading once again for the killer, or those who know the killer, to come forward to police.
Alondra Santiago, 19, was one of three people killed in three separate shootings over Labor Day weekend in 2021.
On Sept. 7, 2021, Santiago was fatally struck by drive-by gunfire in the 1800 block of Stardust Drive in north Killeen. The teenager was pronounced dead the next day on Sept. 8.
More than a year after her death, the Killeen Police Department released a Bell County Crime Stoppers video interview with Santiago’s parents, Jose and Ivette Rodriguez.
“Alondra, she was a very happy person,” Jose Rodriguez said in the video, released Tuesday. “Loved children. She was working, taking care of the handicapped.”
Santiago, a 2020 Killeen High School graduate, had her sights set on college.
“She had a lot of inspiration,” he said. “She was looking toward her future. she wanted to be dealing with animals — assistant vet. She was very loving toward animals and she liked to help people.”
The couple shared happy memories of their daughter who would have turned 20 last April.
“She liked all the time to help other people,” Ivette Rodriguez said. “She had a boyfriend. I remember she told me she wanted to marry him and bring me the grandkids, but that’s impossible. It’s really hard talking about her.”
Santiago’s father laughed as he shared a fond memory of teaching his daughter to dance.
“On Fridays, we had family time, we would sit down in the garage, open the door, and talk to the neighbors,” he said. “One day, she was listening to Puerto Rican music and she wanted to learn how to dance. So, I picked her up, and started dancing. She was so heavy with her feet, and she said, ‘Papa, it’s so hard.’ I said, ‘No, don’t look at your feet, just look at me. Look at me.’ And she just started cracking up and just laughing.”
A U.S. Army veteran, Jose Rodriguez said he chose to retire in Killeen because it was a “nice town” but that feeling has since subsided.
“I feel like a prisoner inside my community, and that’s a shame,” he said.
Since his daughter’s death, Rodriguez said he finds little joy in the social outings his family used to attend.
“There’s some days that I don’t want to get up, like this morning,” he said. “I try to keep myself busy. Losing a child at that age; I try not to think about what happened to her. I just want to think about how happy she was. It devastated me a lot. I retreated a little from society. I thank god for letting me have her for 19 years.”
The grieving parents asked the Killeen community to come together to help police find their daughter’s killer.
“The police cannot do their job if the community is not involved,” the father said. “This is our time. It’s time for us to rise up as a community together. I don’t want no other parents to go through what we went through. Whoever did this, I’m very angry at you. You broke my wife’s heart, my family’s heart. Who gave you the right to take the life of somebody else just for your pleasure? Please, in your family’s honor, turn yourself in for the safety of everybody else. Don’t make no more destruction.”
Killeen detectives with KPD’s Criminal Investigation Division asked anyone who may have any information about Santiago’s homicide to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), in the Facebook post and video shared on Tuesday.
“If your tip leads to the arrest of the individual(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.00,” the post said. “You will remain anonymous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.