Three males have been arrested for suspected attempted burglary of a habitation.
The Harker Heights Police responded to a burglary in progress around 3:22 p.m. on Tuesday in the 200 block of West Robin Lane.
The homeowner was in his home when he noticed the three males trying to get into the house from a rear window, according to a news release from the Harker Heights Police Department.
The males ran from the scene but police located them before they left the area.
The three males are Marquell Gadison-Thomas, 17, from Killeen, Anthony Gibbons, 18, from Killeen and a juvenile male. The three were arrested and charged with attempted burglary of a habitation. Justice of the Peace Clifford Coleman arraigned Gadison-Thomas and Gibbons with bond set at $100,000.00 each, according to the release.
The Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation is continuing with the investigation.
Call 254-953-5440 with any information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.