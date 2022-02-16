Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday near the corner of andover Road and Ronstan Drive.
Fictitious license plates reported at 4:04 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Stephen Street.
Criminal warrant arrest reported at 4:32 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Stephen Street.
Unlawful possession of a firearm reported at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Santa Rosa Drive and Stovall Avenue.
Criminal mischief reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Goode Drive.
Theft reported at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal trespass reported at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Discharge of a firearm within city limits reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Avenue E.
Criminal mischief reported at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Rancier Avenue
Warrant served at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal warrant served at 11 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dimple Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Forgery reported at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Alexander Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Arrest for theft reported at 6:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Accident reported at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Runaway reported at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Arrest for assault with a deadly weapon reported at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
Accident reported at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of South main Street and Clements Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury reported at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary habitation reported at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 Golf Course Road.
Assault reported at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 West Avenue G.
Arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
Forced entry reported at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
Burglary, criminal mischief reported at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Property theft reported at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Indian Oaks Drive.
Arrest for public intoxication/failure to identify reported at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
Accident reported at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Fifth Street.
Domestic Disturbance reported at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Harassment reported at 11:12 a.m. in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft reported at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
