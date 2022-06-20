Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An arrest for a city warrant was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1600 block of Florence Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:36 a.m. Sunday in the area of 10th Street and Rancier Avenue.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 1:26 a.m. Sunday in the area of North Park Street and West Dean Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Parmer Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 4:42 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for criminal warrant from another agency was reported at 10:04 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East G Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:14 a.m. Sunday in the area of Carrie Avenue and Conder Street.
An arrest for criminal warrant from another agency was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Eighth Street.
Mail theft was reported at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Lisa Lane.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department did not publish a report for Sunday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department did not publish a report for Sunday.
LAMPASAS
An assault was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Third Street.
An arrest for assault, family violence was reported at 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Third Street.
Fraud was reported at 11:48 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Recovered property was reported at 12:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
An arrest on a warrant from another agency for robbery was reported at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:28 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Spring Street.
An arrest for possession of controlled substance and municipal warrants was reported at 8:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Barnew Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:53 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:55 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Loud music was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
