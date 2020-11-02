Three charged in separate assault cases in Killeen

Three people are facing criminal charges, including assault of a public servant and sexual assault of a child, in three unrelated incidents.
Tyrone Jordan Weekes, 20, of Killeen, has been charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 17, stemming from an incident on July 7, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
At that time Killeen Police Department officers replied to an apartment complex in Killeen, where a 16-year-old told officers that Weekes had intercourse with her at his place of residence.
Detectives obtained a warrant to search his residence and found the victim had accurately described the inside of it, including items located there.
A forensic examination took place, and the evidence was consistent with the victim’s claim of sexual contact, according to the affidavit.
Weekes’ bond has been set at $50,000.
In another incident, Kyia Brownlee, 26, has been charged with aggravated assault-threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
On Friday, KPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Fry Court in regards to a custody dispute regarding a complainant and the child’s father. Brownlee, the girlfriend of the child’s father, drove him to the residence, and an officer was able to work out a child visitation agreement for the next day, and then the child’s father left, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
Later that evening, officers were dispatched to the same residence again, and were informed that Brownlee had returned and was demanding that the complainant allow the child’s father to be able see the child.
The complainant and her sister said they had heard a “pop” or a “whiz” sound as they stood near Brownlee’s vehicle, realizing Brownlee had fired a gun on them.
Other KPD officers responding to the scene stopped a vehicle fitting the description of Brownlee’s vehicle. Brownlee was detained, and a search led to the discovery of a handgun matching a shell casing found near where the suspect had fired the weapon, hitting the complainant’s resident, whose children were in the bedroom above the garage at the time, according to the affidavit.
Brownlee’s bond has been set at $100,000.
In a third incident, the following day, KPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3100 block of Lantana Drive, in reference to a domestic disturbance.
The suspect, Ronald Dewayne Caines, 52, was outside of the residence and in an apparently intoxicated state. Caines’ wife advised that he had been aggressive toward her and she called 9-1-1. An investigation determined Caines had scratched his wife’s hand, inflicting pain. When officers were trying to take Caines into custody, he struck one of them in the mouth, causing visible injury, according to the affidavit.
Caines’ total bond has been set at $110,000, which includes charges of assault on a public servant-peace officer or judge, resisting arrest and assault-causing bodily injury to a family member, according to the Bell County Jail website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.