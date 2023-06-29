Three Central Texas residents were indicted on a felony charge after police said that knives and guns were used during alleged assaults this year.
On Wednesday, Sarah Elizabeth Finnestad, 27, of Round Rock; Darien Lee Harned, 29, of Killeen; and Demetric Sephus Smith, 45, of Killeen each were indicted by a Bell County grand jury on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
All three defendants were being held in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday.
FINNESTAD
On May 21, Killeen police were dispatched to the 1400 block of North Second Street in reference to an armed person making threats. Upon arrival, officers met with two people who said that on May 20, their roommate, Finnestad, “got angry and left the apartment, slamming the door on her way out,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(One roommate) stated that Finnestad returned at some point in the night and started throwing her belongings around the room and left for a second time.”
That roommate, in fear, locked Finnestad out, police said.
Finnestad returned to the apartment in the early morning hours of May 21, and allegedly “started banging and kicking on the front door,” according to the affidavit.
When the roommate opened the door, she said that Finnestad was “sitting at the top of the stairwell (holding) a silver and black handgun pointed at her and was laughing,” police said.
The roommate closed the door and called police.
“While on the phone with 911, she looked through the peephole of the front door and observed (Finnestad) with a knife acting as if she was stabbing at the door and (Finnestad) stated, ‘Anybody who is in my way will get theirs,’” according to the affidavit.
Police were able to locate the knife in Finnestad’s vehicle, but not the firearm.
HARNED
Killeen police on June 2 responded to a call regarding a threat with a weapon. At the location, an officer said that a woman stated that her daughter’s boyfriend, Harned, had “pointed a firearm at her and threatened to shoot her,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The daughter) indicated that (her mother) disapproved of the way Harned treated her. (The mother) told Harned not to look at her daughter in that way and Harned responded by retrieving a firearm and pointing it at (the mother) stating that he would kill her.”
Police later located a firearm in a bedroom.
Harned was booked into jail on the night of June 2.
SMITH
On April 26, Killeen police were dispatched to an exotic pet store in the 2000 block of East Rancier Avenue after a report of a stabbing.
There, officers met with a man who stated that Smith stabbed him multiple times in the back.
“Prior to being stabbed, (the victim) was inside the business when (Smith) entered the store and went beyond the customer counter without permission,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(Smith) was told to leave but refused. A physical altercation occurred inside the store between (the victim) and (Smith).”
The victim went outside while Smith remained inside the store, police said.
Then, Smith allegedly “picked up a knife from within the store and walked outside, confronting (the victim) again,” according to the affidavit. “(Smith) then stabbed (the victim) in the back.”
The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police said that Smith had fled on foot but jail records show that he was booked on May 15.
OTHER INDICTMENTS:
Joey J. Key, 53, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Jeremy Y. Cruz Casiano, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Skye Howard, 30, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Garland A. Darensburg, 32, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Wilburn W. Sills, 69, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Cameron B. Dinkens-Lowery, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
Jordan W. Glidden, 22, of Harker Heights, on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Sean A. Payton, 48, of Killeen, on two counts of aggravated assault.
Latrelle D. Franklin, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of property $2,500, or more but less than $30,000.
Gary D. Ogburn, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Lane A. Herzog, 21, of Franklin, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Tara J. Radford, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Keiobbi J. Hill, 45, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Joseph Viniegra, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register.
John A. Caruth II, 32, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Shamika L. Peters, 37, of Killeen, on charges of stalking and burglary of a habitation.
Lezavion Burruss, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
Jashon I. Rutherford, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
Deanthony Winston, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
Tyron Rex-Campbell, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kajon R. Suckra, 27, of Killeen, on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault of a pregnant person.
