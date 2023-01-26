Three people were indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after police said they used various weapons — including boots and a machete — to assault people during unrelated incidents.
Killeen residents Hugo Haroldo Reyes, 41; Tesia Linette Norris, 29; and Romello Jamaal Daniels, 27, each were indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Reyes was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $45,000, on the felony armed assault charge and a misdemeanor charge of assault of a family member causing bodily injury.
Norris was listed in custody with a bond of $100,000.
Daniels was not being held in jail after posting a bond of $35,000, according to court records.
REYES
According to Killeen police, a pair of boots turned into a weapon when Reyes allegedly injured a woman after stomping on her face, head and neck during an assault on Nov. 14, 2022. Police were dispatched to the 3100 block of South Fort Hood Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. As officers were walking up to the residence, “they could hear an active disturbance inside the residence and attempted to (make) contact at the door of the residence but were unsuccessful,” according to an arrest affidavit. “While walking down the sidewalk leading to the front door, a woman appeared out of the bathroom window asking officers for help. (The woman) stated that she was unable to come do the door due to a male, later identified as Reyes, not allowing her to leave the bathroom.”
After officers helped the woman through the window and out of the building, they noticed injuries to her nose, forehead, arms and legs.
The woman told police that Reyes had been beating her for the past 30 to 45 minutes by “punching, kicking and stomping on her,” police said.
According to the affidavit, the victim told hospital personnel that he was wearing boots when he stomped her. She incurred fractures to her upper back, perforated ear drums and bruising on her body.
“The nurse advised a rock was found inside of (her) ear...(that) she believed came from Reyes’s boots as he stomped on her face, head and neck. (The woman) stated that she felt that Reyes was going to kill her.”
Reyes was arrested at the scene.
NORRIS
Killeen police on Nov. 21, 2022, responded to a call in the 1100 block of North 8th Street, where officers “found an individual later identified as...Norris inside the apartment building holding a knife,” according to an arrest affidavit. “While police had her detained at gunpoint, officers heard a male voice from the back of the apartment begging Norris to drop the knife. Norris dropped the knife and was taken into custody.”
The man in the apartment told officers that he and Norris had argued earlier that day and that she had produced a knife and “threatened to kill him.”
“He recorded Norris threatening him with the knife...and showed the video (to) police,” according to the affidavit. “In the videos, police observed Norris grab and hit at (him) and approached (him) with a large kitchen knife raised in the air as though to stab him.”
DANIELS
Daniels was arrested by Heights police on July 17, 2022, after he allegedly had threatened to kill a woman three months prior.
According to an arrest affidavit, Daniels threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend in front of another individual on March 29, 2022, at a location in Heights. A witness told police that Daniels “struck (the woman), threw her around like a rag doll and held a gun to her head and a machete to her throat.”
Daniels allegedly told police that he intended to kill the woman and himself.
Other indictments
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
James G. Hunter, 18, of Harker Heights, on three counts of possession of child pornography.
Jimmy E. Rutherford Jr., 39, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Dequan Y. Cross, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of failure to comply with a sex offenders duty to register.
Devon L. Smith, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Cynthia D. Beard, AKA Cynthia Hallmark, 45, of Nolanville, on a charge of theft of property $2,500, or more but less than $30,000.
Cedric D. Payne, 31, of Temple, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Brittany C. Jourdain, AKA Brittany Probst, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Annecia Y. Palmer-Harper, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Landon C. Davis, 25, on one count of aggravated assault of a family member causing serious bodily injury, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Keaundre M. Scherer, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
Melissa C. Rockwell, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a disabled person.
