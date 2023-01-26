Three people were indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after police said they used various weapons — including boots and a machete — to assault people during unrelated incidents.

Killeen residents Hugo Haroldo Reyes, 41; Tesia Linette Norris, 29; and Romello Jamaal Daniels, 27, each were indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

