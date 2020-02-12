Three people were indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Wednesday on unrelated assault charges after police said that one man pointed a gun at a person, another man choked a woman, and a woman hit a police officer with a wine bottle.
Tye Lemar Edwards, 32, of Killeen was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a $250,000 bond on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into jail on Nov. 20, 2019.
The bonds for Sidney Dya Lock, 22, of Harker Heights totaled $110,000 on the third-degree felony charge of assault on a public servant, for which she was indicted, as well as two class A misdemeanor charges of interfering with an emergency call and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
She was booked into jail on Jan. 20.
Jahloni Jamaire Matthews, 25, of Killeen was listed in jail with bonds totaling $70,000 on two assault charges including a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family or household member by choking, for which he was indicted, and a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
He was booked into jail on Jan. 29.
Edwards
Killeen police on Nov. 18, 2019, responded to a call about an armed man. A person told police that Edwards “had pointed a handgun at him when leaving the apartment complex and threatened him (by) stating that he will kill him because he is on the suspect’s property,” according to the arrest affidavit.
A witness told police that she had seen the incident.
Later, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description given by the victim.
The driver was identified as Edwards.
Police said that a handgun was located on the passenger-side floorboard. Edwards allegedly told police “that he had words with a man at the apartment complex and stated that his gun was in his pocket when he walked to his vehicle (and he) denied threatening (the man) with the weapon,” according to the affidavit.
Matthews
On Jan. 27, Killeen police responded to the 3100 block of Jason Cove in response to a call about a domestic assault. The alleged victim told police that Matthews “placed his arm around her neck and restricted her breathing for approximately 30 seconds,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that people entered the woman’s home and pulled Matthews off her.
One witness told police that she had seen Matthews’ arm wrapped around the victim’s neck and said that he displayed a firearm as he left the home.
Police located a man fitting Matthews’ description “running and jumping fences along Jason Cove,” according to the affidavit. Officers identified the man as Matthews and a firearm with a full magazine later was found in his backpack in the back yard of the home, police said.
Lock
Heights police responded on Jan. 19 to the 100 block of East Iowa Drive after a call about a domestic disturbance
A woman, later identified as Lock, answered the door while holding a wine bottle. Police described her demeanor as “agitated,” according to the arrest affidavit
The officer attempted to speak to an older woman in the residence who had called 911. Lock allegedly got louder and more agitated, to the point the officer could not hear the older woman.
The officer told Lock to lower her voice. Lock then pointed her finger at the officer and lifted his patrol cap off his head, police said.
When the officer tried to detain Lock, she allegedly pushed the officer, punched him in the chest and hit him on the chin with her elbow. Lock then struck the officer’s left ear with the wine bottle, police said.
The older woman told police that Lock had struck her in the face and took the phone from her twice while talking to the 911 dispatcher, the affidavit said.
The officer has returned to duty.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Christopher Lee Rhymer, 48, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Jose A. Rodriguez-Tovar, 26, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Christian Pruitt, 25, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
James Lawrence Beard, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Anthony G. Trent Jr., 41, on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams and tampering with physical evidence.
Mikael Anthony Sanchez, 23, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
William Matthews, 56, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Steven Benard Cooper, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Shaunda Jenae Walker, 33, of Killeen, on charges of reckless injury to a child, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Quavon Marquaiz Hughes, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Damaree Bernard Brown, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Christopher Ramos Jr., 23, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Brandon Michael Bailey, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Brianna Nichole Steible, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
James Aaron Cabrera Jr., 21, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
Jesse J. Salas, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.