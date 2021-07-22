Three Killeen men were indicted this week on unrelated felony armed assault charges after police said they used guns and knives during alleged incidents in the city earlier this year.
Joseph Marquis Henry, 22, and Desmond Law, 41, each were indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In another unrelated case, Clarence Jones Jr., 25, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Henry and Law were not listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday. Jones was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $105,000, including a misdemeanor charge of interfering with an emergency call.
Henry
On April 29, Killeen police responded to a hotel in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway and to apartments located in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
At the apartments, police spoke with a woman who said that she was staying at the hotel with Henry but had been attempting to get away from him for several days because of domestic violence, according to the arrest affidavit.
“She was able to get away and went to her aunt and uncle,” police said. The woman “returned to the (hotel) to recover her vehicle. When she approached her vehicle, (she) observed that Henry was in the passenger seat.”
Henry allegedly became upset that the woman was with her uncle and exited the vehicle while holding a firearm, police said.
“He fired a round in the air and then reentered the woman’s vehicle, this time in the driver’s seat,” according to the affidavit. One of the woman’s relatives had left the vehicle and Henry allegedly struck her with the victim’s car and then fired more shots before leaving the scene, police said.
Several witnesses had observed the altercation and gave police the same account of the altercation, police said. Investigators recovered several .40-caliber bullet casings at the scene. Surveillance video from the hotel that also showed the incident unfold, according to the affidavit.
Jones
Killeen police on May 10 responded to a call in the 4300 block of Bluestem Lane after a woman called to report Jones had choked her twice and cut her with a knife, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman told police Jones demanded “his money,” and when she told him she did not know what he was talking about, Jones held her down by her neck for over a minute, police said.
Jones allegedly returned to the room with a knife and cut the woman on the finger, and then apologized. Police said he next put the woman in a chokehold and left the residence afterward.
Police recovered a large butcher-style knife, according to the affidavit.
Law
Killeen police on May 12 responded to the 3600 block of Bull Run Drive in Killeen around 3:42 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had just occurred one block away from Live Oak Ridge Middle School.
Video from the residence’s doorbell camera allegedly showed a man arrive at the residence on his motorcycle and ring the doorbell, according to the arrest affidavit. Law, who answered the door, told the man that he was trespassing and asked him to leave. The man did not leave, asking Law to come outside to discuss their disagreement.
Law could be heard saying, “the only thing that keeping me from putting something in your (expletive) chest right now is because I (inaudible),” according to the affidavit.
Police said the doorbell camera depicts Law asking the man to leave and calling 911. The man eventually begins to walk away to get on his motorcycle to leave. Police said that Law then exited the house with a gun and exchanged words with the man. Police said the man raised his arms to surrender and Law fired twice at the man.
Law attempted to render aid to the man, according to the affidavit. The gun was recovered from Law’s house.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Demetre C. James, 31, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Angela Noland, 36, of Troy, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Lindsey L. McGee, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Dasrion M. Craine, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Juan A. Vazquez-Ortiz, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Crystal L. Holmes, 53, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Miguel A. Tamayo, 55, of Belton, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Travis Pereira, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Jun Pio Matter, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Andreu Perkins, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of debit card abuse.
Edgar A. Hernandez, 34, of Harker Heights, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Jovita M. Vaughn, 29, of Temple, on charges of harassment of a public servant and burglary of a habitation.
Ronald P. Trotter, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
