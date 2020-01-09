Attorneys for two men accused of an armed robbery in Killeen last year will waive their clients’ formal courtroom arraignments, while a third co-defendant in the same case plans to plead not guilty next week.

Demarcus Rashad Jones, 19, Denzel Brishard Jones, 18, and Jazreal Izell Ellis, 17, each were listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday with bonds of $100,000 each on the first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.