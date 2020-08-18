Three overnight shootings — which left one person dead — in Waco appear to be connected to a dating site app, police said.
Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said all three victims used a social-media dating site to arrange a meeting with the shooter, according to the Waco Tribune.
One 23-year-old man who was shot has died, and two others suffered gunshot wounds.
Bynum declined to identify the dating site as the investigation remains ongoing. The three shootings occurred within a radius of less than a mile, according to the Waco Tribune.
The first call came in shortly before 12:30 a.m., Monday morning, when officers received a call from a male at a corner store on North New Road and Bosque Boulevard, Waco police said on the department’s Facebook page.
When officers arrived, they located the male victim who told officers he had been shot at a different location and was able to drive himself to the store to get help.
The second shooting resulted in a fatality. Officers received this call at about 1:40 a.m. Monday morning at North 34th Street and Brook Circle. Officers were originally dispatched to a traffic crash after a vehicle had reportedly crashed into a pole.
When officers arrived on-scene, they located a 23-year-old male driver who was unresponsive. While on-scene, officers soon realized that the driver of the Hyundai sedan had been shot in the upper torso. He was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance but was later pronounced dead.
In reference to the third shooting, officers were sent originally to the area of the 1000 block of North 34th Street, on a “discharge of a firearm” call, according to police.
While searching the area of that call, a second call came into dispatch of a “suspicious person” with what was found to be a gunshot wound at North 36th and Grim. This male victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and is receiving treatment.
The two calls related to the third incident of Monday morning were received at about 6:15 a.m.
The name of all victims has not been released at this time, and Waco police encourage the public to remain vigilant and arrange meetings for online dating in public places.
